WATCH: Bryan Adams calls out Trudeau for trying to be arbiter on whether songs are ‘Canadian enough’

Canadian musical legend Bryan Adams posted a video to social media calling out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly for trying to arbitrate whether a song is "Canadian enough.""Canadian music is global. It's time the government recognises that," wrote the Vancouver-born singer in the caption of his Twitter ("X") post. Adams is referring to Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, presently being implemented by national broadcast regulator the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Bill C-11 will control what content is recommended to Canadian users on platforms like YouTube, Netflix and Spotify. The CRTC requires all social media and streaming services to register with the CRTC by November and in the spring of 2025 plans to conduct consultations on audio content. "The government has rules on what defines 'Canadian.'" said Adams in a video. "And if an artist decides to work with collaborators from other countries, then those songs might not be considered Canadian. And if songs aren't Canadian enough, they might not be prioritized on streaming services." "It's time to pick up the fight again."The Summer of '69 singer spoke on the issue 30 years ago when the CRTC ruled his song (Everything I Do) I Do It For You not Canadian enough in September 1991, according to the CBC. "I was born in Canada, and in the same way that Canada is a multicultural society, I've travelled and recorded music with musicians and producers from around the world. But apparently that's not good enough for the Canadian government. They want to penalize artists for this 'multiculturalism,'" said Adams. He urged cabinet to work with musicians in the industry so those who work with global collaborators aren't "overlooked." "Hey Justin Trudeau, music is global. And the rules need to change with the times.".Trudeau did not respond to Adams' post, however Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge did. She told him not to worry about it. "Firstly, big fan! Secondly, don't worry. This modernized system being implemented by the CRTC won't prioritize certain artists or songs — it just helps create more music in Canada," wrote the heritage minister in the comments. "We're helping to support the next generation of Bryan Adams in succeeding here and around the world, but we still need the original too."St-Onge then promised to work with artists and the music industry to "succeed together."The CRTC policy also dictates how "Canadian works are played on Canadian radio stations.""Each licensed station is required to devote a percentage of its weekly music broadcasting to Canadian content," the CRTC website states. "With the adoption of the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11), the CRTC is working towards modernizing Canada's broadcasting framework and ensuring that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content. Creators will have opportunities to tell their stories and Canadians will have access to a greater variety and diversity of content."The federal government is "breeding mediocrity," said Adams at a press conference in 1992, per the CBC."The Canadian government should just take a step out of the music business entirely."