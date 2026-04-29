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WATCH: Buffalo fans belt out 'O Canada' after singer’s microphone cuts out

Singer Cami Clune before Tuesday's night's NHL playoffs game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins
Singer Cami Clune before Tuesday's night's NHL playoffs game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston BruinsX screenshot
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