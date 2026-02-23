WATCH: Bullet, threat delivered to Alberta independence leader’s store in Bonnyville

CALGARY — Those in the pro-Alberta independence camp are again facing threats, as a man recently walked into Mitch Sylvestre’s Bonnyville sporting goods store, placed a bullet on the counter, and stated, “This is for Mitch.”Now, the CEO of the Alberta Prosperity Project says the individual will face criminal charges.“We’re charging him with two counts of assault against the two girls behind the counter for terrifying them and uttering death threats,” Sylvestre said, adding that the RCMP are attempting to locate the suspect.“Anyone who tries to stop our people from participating in a democratic process will be fined and charged.”In a video posted to social media, a man can be seen entering Sylvestres' Source for Sports and approaching the counter, where he engages with a young female employee before producing the bullet..The incident comes as Premier Danielle Smith recently announced there would be a province-wide referendum on October 19 that could include the question of Alberta sovereignty if the ongoing petition clears the necessary prerequisites.The “Stay Free Alberta” campaign, backed by the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP), is currently gathering signatures around the province to trigger that referendum.However, controversy has increased as canvassers have spread out across Alberta.Sylvestre alleges he has received multiple threats connected to the campaign.In addition to the bullet incident, he claims a separate individual from Calgary made a phone threat more than a year ago that was relayed through the constituency office of UCP MLA Scott Cyr (Bonnyville–Cold Lake–St. Paul).“I’ve got two guys being charged with death threats right now,” Sylvestre said.He also described what he characterizes as organized intimidation efforts targeting petition signers.At a January signing event near Brooks, Sylvestre said a woman began taking photographs of attendees at the town hall gathering. Organizers asked her to stop, he said, but she allegedly refused and later continued photographing people outside the venue, focusing on individuals entering the building..Alberta Prosperity Project warns of possible 'intimidation' from left-wing activists to independence petition.Days before that event, a Facebook account under the name Holling G. MacLachlan posted a message seeking photographers to “cover shifts at signing stations and meetings” related to the APP campaign. The post requested “clear face shots suitable for AI facial recognition” along with images of licence plates and petition sheets.Sylvestre called the activity “intimidation” and cited potential interference with Elections Alberta regulations.He further warned provocateurs that they would be identified and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.“We will take pictures of you, and then we will put you up on the internet. Then we will find you. We will identify you. Then we will charge you,” Sylvestre said.“And anyone that tells you to do that, we will charge them as well. We will take every step that we can to protect our people. We are conducting a legal, democratic path laid out by the Supreme Court of Canada for Alberta independence.”Tensions have surfaced elsewhere as well.Earlier this month, Paul’s Pizza, a popular restaurant in Airdrie, faced online backlash after hosting petition canvassers inside the restaurant, and in downtown Calgary, a video circulated on social media showing a confrontation between a petition canvasser and a Calgary Police Service officer inside a Plus 15 walkway.Sylvestre says the incidents will not deter the campaign.“They're trying to inflict fear… So now it's absolutely game on. The gloves are off now. We're all in,” he said.“The premier's given us the opportunity to have a vote. We're going to have a vote on our question, I believe, and we'll get the signatures to do that. We're going to reshape Canada one way or another.”The Western Standard has reached out to Bonnyville RCMP for comment.