News

WATCH: Bullet, threat delivered to Alberta independence leader’s store in Bonnyville

Those in the pro-Alberta independence camp are again facing threats, as a man recently walked into Mitch Sylvestre’s Bonnyville sporting goods store, placed two bullets on the counter, and stated, “These is for Mitch.”
Those in the pro-Alberta independence camp are again facing threats, as a man recently walked into Mitch Sylvestre’s Bonnyville sporting goods store, placed two bullets on the counter, and stated, “These is for Mitch.”Courtesy of Mitch Sylvestre
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Alberta Prosperity Project
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Mitch Sylvestre
Alberta referendum
Alberta referendum 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news