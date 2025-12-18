WATCH: Burnaby RCMP seeks public help capture holiday porch pirates

RCMP is asking the public to help identify three suspects involved in a package theft on December 1, in South Burnaby.Just before noon that Monday, a dark SUV pulled up to a residence. A male suspect exited the vehicle, opened the hatch, and returned to the driver’s seat. A female suspect at the rear passenger side grabbed a large package from the porch, while a second female suspect at the front passenger side took a package from the front door. Both returned the stolen items to the SUV..“These suspects are definitely on Santa’s Naughty List,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “There are numerous victims of this type of crime all over the Lower Mainland, especially this time of year. You can help these victims by sharing images and video. We want to identify these suspects.”The suspects are described as follows:Male suspect: black jacket with a large logo on the back, blue jeans, brown and beige baseball cap, dark sunglasses, white running shoes.Female suspect 1: dark hair, black hooded jacket, black shirt with colourful design, blue jeans, black boots.Female suspect 2: bright pink hair, black jacket with white sleeves, black hood, dark crop top, black pants, beige and white footwear.“A good way to get your name on Santa’s Nice List, or at least off the Naughty List, would be to turn yourself in before our investigators catch up with you,” Cpl. Kalanj added.Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, quoting file 2025-41885, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).