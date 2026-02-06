WATCH : Bus runs red light before multi‑vehicle crash injures 10 in Brampton

A Brampton Transit bus ran a red light and plowed into multiple vehicles in a collision Wednesday afternoon that sent at least 10 people to hospital, according to early reports and social media footage.Peel Regional Police were called to the intersection of Queen St. East and Hansen Road just before 3 p.m., where officers found a chaotic scene involving eight vehicles, including the public transit bus. Police said the intersection was closed for several hours as emergency crews treated the sick and injured and cleared the wreckage; it has since reopened.Ten people were treated by paramedics, with most injuries described as minor and one person suffering more serious harm, police said. It was not immediately clear how many bus passengers were injured or the condition of motorists struck in the crash..Eyewitnesses posting dash cam clips on social media contend the bus ran the red light immediately before colliding with a minivan and other vehicles, though official police statements have not confirmed the cause of the crash.Police continue to investigate and have not released any charges or identified the bus driver. Traffic analysts caution drivers and riders to stay alert at lights and report dangerous behaviour that could help prevent similar incidents.