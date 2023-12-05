News

WATCH: Calgary Global News host tells off viewer who assumed she was pregnant

Calgary Global News host pragmatically responds to viewer who assumed she was pregnant
Calgary Global News host pragmatically responds to viewer who assumed she was pregnantCourtesy Sarantium/TikTok
Loading content, please wait...
Calgarys Deerfoot Trail
Global News Reporter

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news