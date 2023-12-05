WATCH: Calgary Global News host tells off viewer who assumed she was pregnant

Global News traffic and Calgary local events host Leslie Horton set viewers straight on-air after someone wrote in congratulating her on being pregnant — when is not. The email came from a fan after the television host of 26 years appeared on the show wearing what the individual called “bus driver pants.” Horton, a cancer survivor, addressed the email before getting to local traffic on the Hoof (Deerfoot Trail). “If I can just respond to an email I just got,” she said, “saying, ‘congratulations on your pregnancy. If you’re going to wear old bus driver pants, you have to expect emails like this.’”“So thanks for that,” Horton said. “No, I’m not pregnant. I lost my uterus to cancer last year and this is what women of my age look like.” “If that is offensive to you, that is unfortunate,” she said, adding that the audience should “think about the emails [they] send.”.Horton's rebuttal went viral.“I love her response! Who in their right mind feels they need to criticize like this?” wrote one TikTok user. “Leslie Horton is a treasure and a boss,” said another. “So glad she called them out,” someone else said, while another person chimed in, “Good for her to address that on air!”