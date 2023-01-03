Calgary resident Jerf, aka Mr. Viral published a parody video showing off Alberta with an Eminem-style voiceover.
“Dear Justin (Trudeau), I wrote you, but you still ain’t callin',” said the voiceover in the video.
“Maybe we could grab some Old Spaghetti Factory, West Edmonton Mall’n.”
The voiceover said he invited Trudeau for a coffee at the Cinnamon Spoon in Bragg Creek, AB, but the prime minister must have been too busy filming TikToks with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to atttend.
The voiceover went on to say he wonders what Trudeau sees so much in Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, or why he went to a party in blackface. He asked if he wanted “to grab a java outside Cafe Beano or split a Peter’s Milkshake made by the friendly Filipino.”
Trudeau and him could hit up Galaxyland and maybe ride the Drop of Doom. Maybe Trudeau could tell him if interest rates are dropping soon.
The voiceover apologizes for the Freedom Convoy. He added he watched a YouTube video saying he was the son of former Cuban president Fidel Castro.
He took the bumper sticker off the back of his F-150. Maybe they could cruise down the Red Mile and see a couple of breasts.
He said he is Trudeau’s largest fan. Some times he dresses up like Trudeau’s wife Sophie and pretends he is his husband.
The voiceover said he knows the prime minister hates pipelines because he thinks climate change is real. He said they should “stop by the Airport Chili’s some time and I’ll treat you to a meal.”
The voiceover concludes by saying he hopes he receives this video. All he wants to do is chat.
“This is Alberta,” he said.
The video has garnered about 345,000 views, which Jerf said would require almost four Saddledomes to contain the audience for.
“This is why the big acts don’t come to Calgary,” said Jerf.
“Sad to think.”
Run the Burbs actor Andrew Phung praised the video.
“The commitment to this is unreal!” said Phung.
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi said the video is wrong.
“And very funny,” said Nenshi.
This video comes after the Alberta government revved up its Alberta Is Calling campaign in September to attract talented professionals from Toronto and Vancouver to the province.
The Alberta Is Calling campaign aims to entice people to move to the province by highlighting the lifestyle, career and affordability benefits it has to offer. Some of these benefits include higher wages, shorter commutes, job opportunities, and home ownership at a fraction of the cost.
The campaign launched in August in the Greater Toronto Area and the Lower Mainland with billboards, social media posts, and radio ads.
This video is no way sanctioned by the ab. gov't, someone made and posted, now opposition trying to say govt funded, not so, they put out billboards and other material. As stated it's a mock video.
