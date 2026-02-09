News

WATCH: Calgary non-profit teaches kids business skills through hands-on entrepreneurship program

Mini Titans was founded on the belief that hard work, resilience, and discipline are best learned through experience.
A Calgary-based non-profit is giving children and teens a taste of real-world business and entrepreneurship by letting them plan, build, market, and sell their own products — then keep the profits.
A Calgary-based non-profit is giving children and teens a taste of real-world business and entrepreneurship by letting them plan, build, market, and sell their own products — then keep the profits.Mini Titans via Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Education
Business
Entrepreneurship
Businesses
Entrepreneurs
Non-Profit
Mini Titans
business growth
mike mammel
bowdie bragg

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news