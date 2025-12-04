WATCH: Calgary pastor arrested after refusing to apologize to librarian

A Calgary pastor was again arrested for refusing to apologize to a librarian under court order.Derek Reimer, who was arrested Wednesday, was on a year-long house arrest that would have ended this month.At court hearing last week to discuss the conditions of his sentence, Reimer was ordered to write an apology letter to library manager Shannon Slater, which he had until the end of the week write and submit.The pastor first appeared in court after a 2023 incident at a Calgary Public Library in Saddletowne, where the library was hosting a "Reading with Royalty" event, in which adults dressed in drag read stories to children..Reimer had asked Slater why the library was hosting the event, which often discusses sexual content with children, like their sexual identity.Slater declined to answer Reimer and asked him to leave — which Reimer did, adding that he'd come back to protest.Reimer then published the interaction with Slater on his social media — encouraging others to voice their disapproval of these events at the public library.Since Reimer did not follow court orders and submit an apology letter to Slater by the deadline, he is now back in custody..On the apology letter, Reimer previously spoke with the Western Standard, "To to be sorry, you have to admit fault, that you're wrong.""You made a mistake.""I will not apologize based on a fabricated narrative the Judge has made up based-off her discretion that I intimidated the librarian.""The librarian never used the word 'intimidated.'""I've read the transcripts three or four times since receiving them before court on Tuesday to make sure I knew what happened exactly in court one to two years ago."."She said that she felt anxious, upset and threatened, because she interpreted me referring to the program as 'pervert grooming sessions.'""She interpreted it as though I called her a pedophile protector.""My lawyer came up and said, 'Well, you had mentioned this three times, and basically I never said the word 'pedophile' once, ever.'""She interpreted it as me calling her a pedophile protector — therefore, she was upset, and she was worried about reputational harm, about a lie that was going to be spread based on what I said," stated Reimer.