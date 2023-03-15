Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer has been taken into custody for violating his bail conditions by rallying against the City of Calgary’s anti-protest bylaw near a library during an all ages drag show.
“You are currently under arrest for breaching your 200 metre no go conditions,” said a Calgary police officer in a Wednesday video.
BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested again, this time for breaching his bail conditions following his previous arrest for protesting an all-ages drag event.MORE: https://t.co/moyAzDGk2a pic.twitter.com/3nOuctvtTw— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023
Two Calgary police officers grab him behind Reimer arms. He goes onto his knees.
A protestor said this is not 200 metres. Another protestor said they have calculated the distance.
“How do you calculate these 200 metres?” said Rebel News journalist Angelica Toy.
The two officers pull Reimer’s arms together while another grabs onto his hands. An officer puts handcuffs on him.
Toy asks what is the distance from the library to the place where they are standing. Two officers grab him by his arms and start to drag him.
Protestors follow the officers as they bring him to their cruiser. They shout what they are doing is shameful.
The officers lean him up against a tire. Another protestor demands they let him go.
A protestor said he is not close to the library. Freedom Central investigate video journalist Selene Galas calls the arrest “injustice.”
“This is all about protecting the children’s innocence,” said Galas.
She asked if the officers have children. She said they should think for themselves and step out of the echo chambers they are in.
Another protestor accuses them of upholding tyranny. He said they are “acting like Nazis.”
“Why aren’t you protecting our children from pedophiles?” he said.
He went on to say Canada is not China. Officers pat Reimer down and remove an item from his hoodie.
An officer opens the cruiser door. They roll him over to make him sit against the tire.
They lift him up and put him in the cruiser. A protestor tells him to stay strong.
An officer turns him to face forward in the vehicle. The video goes around to the other side where another officer moves him in.
The door is shut on him. A protestor said tyranny has taken over Calgary.
“We’re with you Pastor Derek,” said a protestor.
Reimer was taken into custody on March 2 after he disrupted a drag queen story hour at Seton Library.
“You’re under arrest for your respective warrants,” said a Calgary police officer.
BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.MORE: https://t.co/Ip0OEo5udqSupport his legal fight at https://t.co/zc7g2IcjLX! pic.twitter.com/585EZTFIb5— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023
Two officers put Reimer’s hands behind his back and walked him towards a police cruiser.
Calgary city council voted 10-5 on Tuesday to pass a bylaw which seeks to put distance between protestors and public facilities.
“If these recommendations are approved, the proposed bylaws will protect all Calgarians, including members of communities that have historically and are currently experiencing exclusion and discrimination in our city,” said City of Calgary General Manager, Community Services Katie Black.
The safe and inclusive access bylaw means people would be banned from engaging in protests related to human rights grounds within 100 metres of an entrance to a community centre or library. The public behaviour bylaw’s maximum penalty has been increased to a $10,000 fine or one year in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.