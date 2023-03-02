Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer has been taken into custody after he disrupted a drag queen story hour at Seton Library.
“You’re under arrest for your respective warrants,” said a Calgary police officer in a Thursday video.
BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.MORE: https://t.co/Ip0OEo5udqSupport his legal fight at https://t.co/zc7g2IcjLX! pic.twitter.com/585EZTFIb5— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023
Reimer was thrown out of a drag queen story time at the Seton Library for trying to stop it on Saturday.
“We are now calling the police,” said a Seton Library employee.
Pastor Derek Reimer of Calgary, Canada is physically thrown out of an all ages drag queen story hour being hosted by @calgarylibrary pic.twitter.com/585qoCV9tT— Without Papers Pizza (@wopizza) February 26, 2023
A group of people grabbed him and dragged him out of the room the event was being held in. He fell to the ground and landed on his back.
Reimer was visited by Calgary police on Wednesday and told he was being investigated for protesting a drag queen story hour.
“Just so you know, they have warrants out for you,” said a Calgary police officer.
The officer said the charges he will likely face are mischief and causing a disturbance.
Two police officers put Reimer’s hands behind his back and walk him towards a police cruiser. A Rebel News reporter tries to follow him, but another officer blocks him.
The reporter asks the officer why he is blocking him.
“It’s obstruction,” said the officer.
“They’re working here.”
The reporter insists he is not going to obstruct them. He moves the camera and says he is “not going to run.”
He asks what Reimer is being arrested for. The officer requests identification.
After examining the identification, he said he is because arrested because he has warrants. When the reporter asks how many, he responds by saying he does not know.
The reporter questions what the warrants are for. He does not answer.
The video cuts to a lady walking by on the sidewalk. As the lady passes by, the reporter asks if he can continue on the sidewalk.
The officer said sure. The reporter goes up to the police cruiser and records it.
One of the officers shuts the trunk. She opens the driver side door and enters.
He goes around to the other side of the cruiser. One of the officers asks if Reimer would like to call a lawyer.
The reporter asks him how people can help. He said they can “go and contact Rebel.”
“They’re providing me with a lawyer,” he said.
“This is called what happens when we go against the drag.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
I thought the trannies we're telling stories to each other, didn't know they we're grooming kids. They should be in jail not the pastor. They can tell stories to each other in prison.
Society is morally bankrupt. It’s all downhill from here and we haven’t seen anything yet - just wait until sex with minors and animals is normalized.
