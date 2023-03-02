Derek Reimer

Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by Calgary police over his protest at a drag queen story time at a public library last weekend. 

 Courtesy Rebel News/Twitter

Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer has been taken into custody after he disrupted a drag queen story hour at Seton Library. 

“You’re under arrest for your respective warrants,” said a Calgary police officer in a Thursday video. 

Calgary police showed up threatening to issue a warrant for Derek Reimer's arrest. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I thought the trannies we're telling stories to each other, didn't know they we're grooming kids. They should be in jail not the pastor. They can tell stories to each other in prison.

Report
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Society is morally bankrupt. It’s all downhill from here and we haven’t seen anything yet - just wait until sex with minors and animals is normalized.

Report

