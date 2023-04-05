Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer was taken into custody — again — for demonstrating against a drag queen story hour near a Calgary Public Library location.
“What are you guys doing?” said a man in a Tuesday video.
Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer was taken into custody — again — for demonstrating against a drag queen story hour near a Calgary Public Library location.
“What are you guys doing?” said a man in a Tuesday video.
“He’s so far away.”
Pastor Derek Reimer got arrested again! pic.twitter.com/11dXJ29ssv— Artur Pawlowski (@ArturPawlowski1) April 4, 2023
The Calgary police officers handcuff Reimer. The man calls the police officers arresting him “Freemason, Illuminati psychos.”
He said the pastor is more than 200 metres away. An officer with the name Blake on his badge said he has outstanding warrants.
The officers walk Reimer towards their police cruiser. An officer approaches him and asks if he wants Reimer’s cellphone.
He takes the cellphone. The man said Calgary is “going to be destroyed by God’s wrath.”
The officers touch inside Reimer’s coat. They go into his coat and pant pockets.
“Look at how far away I am,” he man said.
After his comment, an officer said he was not being arrested for breaching a condition during this protest.
“It’s for a warrant that’s out for your arrest,” said the officer.
As Reimer attempts to speak with the officer, Blake brings him closer to the police cruiser. The officers put him in the vehicle and close the door.
“God is in control, and you guys are all going down,” said the man.
Reimer was arrested for the first time on March 2 after he disrupted a drag queen story hour at Seton Library.
“You’re under arrest for your respective warrants,” said a Calgary police officer.
BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.MORE: https://t.co/Ip0OEo5udqSupport his legal fight at https://t.co/zc7g2IcjLX! pic.twitter.com/585EZTFIb5— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023
Two police officers put Reimer’s hands behind his back and walked him towards a police cruiser.
Reimer was taken into custody for a second time on March 15 for violating his bail conditions by rallying against the City of Calgary’s anti-protest bylaw near a library during an all ages drag event.
“You are currently under arrest for breaching your 200-metre no go conditions,” said a Calgary police officer.
BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested again, this time for breaching his bail conditions following his previous arrest for protesting an all-ages drag event.MORE: https://t.co/moyAzDGk2a pic.twitter.com/3nOuctvtTw— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023
Two officers grab him behind his arms. He went down onto his knees.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
What does God think?
https://www.westernstandard.news/alberta/breaking-woman-stabbed-at-south-campus-lrt-station-in-edmonton/article_185214da-d3e3-11ed-a5c5-c7ea2b2faca3.html
I'd like to know why the police aren't dressed in drag?
https://www.westernstandard.news/alberta/ellis-says-enough-is-enough-adds-100-cops-to-alberta-streets/article_36d6ecfc-d30a-11ed-a40b-9bb3864809ef.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.