Derek Reimer

Pastor Derek Reimer is physically thrown out of a drag queen story hour being hosted by the Calgary Public Library. 

 Courtesy Without Papers Pizza/Twitter

Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer was thrown out of a drag queen story time at the Seton Library for disrupting it. 

“We are now calling the police,” said a Seton Library employee in a video.  

Calgary bylaw officers tell Derek Reimer they are going to ticket him every outreach going forward. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

My grandfather spent six years in Europe during WWII for the right to peaceably protest today. Children introduced to a transgender lifestyle is anathema to anybody who knows God. That's not someone saying they know God or thinking they know God, it's knowing God. When the dust settles and the smoke clears I say God wins, hows that for going out on a limb (:

Report Add Reply
Qitao Cheng
Qitao Cheng

Let children to see drag queen(man dress like woman) is too rogue.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Looks like an NDPLiberal nest; Same group thinks men should be allowed in the girls change rooms and bathrooms.

Sick

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Wow. People are really going to the ends of the earth for drag time story hour...

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

In the video I observed an assault against the church minister by two men. I will guess Calgary’s keystone CPS cops won’t be pressing charges against them.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

These Trudeau infected WEF demons are trying to normalize pedophillia

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

Hero!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.