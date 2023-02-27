Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer was thrown out of a drag queen story time at the Seton Library for disrupting it.
“We are now calling the police,” said a Seton Library employee in a video.
Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer was thrown out of a drag queen story time at the Seton Library for disrupting it.
“We are now calling the police,” said a Seton Library employee in a video.
Pastor Derek Reimer of Calgary, Canada is physically thrown out of an all ages drag queen story hour being hosted by @calgarylibrary pic.twitter.com/585qoCV9tT— Without Papers Pizza (@wopizza) February 26, 2023
The video starts off with Reimer saying Jesus Christ is holy. A group of people grab him and drag him out of the room the event is being held in.
He falls to the ground and lands on his back. The employee said the police are coming, so it is “your choice to leave or deal with the police.”
She accused Reimer of disrupting the program. He condemned it for being wicked.
She asks him to leave. He walks away from her.
“Homosexuality is wrong,” he said.
“Homosexuality is a sin.”
The video shows a Seton Library employee tell Mission7 member Ray Friesen there are children inside trying to have fun. Friesen said the children are not having fun.
“They’re being indoctrinated with evil,” he said.
The video moves to Reimer standing near the lobby and telling people to move away from wickedness. He walks back to the room and says people are not supposed to be gay or transgender.
The pastor went on to say sexual minorities “will not enter the kingdom.” Another employee asks him to take the protest outside.
He refuses and says he will stay. He said he can speak as he pleases and about his religion.
Reimer said he is exposing the darkness. He said Mission7 is coming down to more all ages drag events to say they are not OK.
He moves towards the window, points at the drag queen, and says she is a pervert. The same employee asks him to lower his voice.
Reimer concluded by saying the homosexual agenda is “sweeping this city and the globe.”
“We’ve got to come against this,” he said.
Reimer said on January 28 Calgary bylaw is going after him for giving out food to homeless people near Stephen Avenue.
“So at the end of the month, what we’re doing is compiling the charges because we’ve asked you to stop,” said a Calgary bylaw officer.
“At the end of the month, we’re just going to give you all of those charges in something called a long-form summons.”
Seton Library could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(7) comments
My grandfather spent six years in Europe during WWII for the right to peaceably protest today. Children introduced to a transgender lifestyle is anathema to anybody who knows God. That's not someone saying they know God or thinking they know God, it's knowing God. When the dust settles and the smoke clears I say God wins, hows that for going out on a limb (:
Let children to see drag queen(man dress like woman) is too rogue.
Looks like an NDPLiberal nest; Same group thinks men should be allowed in the girls change rooms and bathrooms.
Sick
Wow. People are really going to the ends of the earth for drag time story hour...
In the video I observed an assault against the church minister by two men. I will guess Calgary’s keystone CPS cops won’t be pressing charges against them.
These Trudeau infected WEF demons are trying to normalize pedophillia
Hero!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.