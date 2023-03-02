Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer was visited by Calgary police and told he was being investigated for protesting a drag queen story hour.
“Just so you know, they have warrants out for you,” said a Calgary police officer in a Wednesday video.
“You’re going to be stopped driving your car, probably impounded, and taken to jail.”
The video starts off with Reimer opening the door to his house and walking out to his porch to greet the Calgary police officer.
Reimer said he cannot get a hold of his lawyer, so he will not be going down to the police station with the officer. The officer walks closer and acknowledges he will not be coming.
“You guys just do whatever you got to do,” said Reimer.
“I got to go to work.”
The officer said the charges he will likely face are mischief and causing a disturbance in relation to the protest at the Seton Library, where he was thrown out of a drag queen story time on Saturday for disrupting it.
Reimer said he understands the charges. The officer asks if he wants his business card if he changes his mind.
He agrees and takes the business card. The officer walks away.
“God bless,” he said.
Reimer was thrown out of a drag queen story time at the Seton Library on Saturday for protesting it.
“We are now calling the police,” said a Seton Library employee during the Saturday event.
Pastor Derek Reimer of Calgary, Canada is physically thrown out of an all ages drag queen story hour being hosted by @calgarylibrary pic.twitter.com/585qoCV9tT— Without Papers Pizza (@wopizza) February 26, 2023
A group of people grab him and drag him out of the room the event is being held in. He falls to the ground and lands on his back.
Calgary police could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
I guess Calgary City Police support pedophiles and perverts! Calgary city police are corrupt Globalist puppets who can’t be trusted anyways! The drag queen pedophiles and people who support these sick mentally ill pervs should be the ones in jail!
Police obviously have nothing better to do than arrest concerned citizens, and protect and serve perves. Maybe the protestors were right: defund!
Never fight the corrupt system alone. You will lose.
He shouldn’t have to!! Where was every other parent in Calgary when this was going on. Who’s more of a disgrace: the CPS or deadbeat Calgarians?
Imagine if the Drag Perverts were disrupting the Pastor's Church Service on a Sunday . . . . what do you think the odds would be that you could get the Police to show up with a Warrant . . . . I suspect close to ZERO.
Are there so few problems in the City today that the Police can devote time to defending Perverts & Pedophiles?
