Derek Reimer

Pastor Derek Reimer is physically thrown out of a drag queen story hour being hosted by the Calgary Public Library. 

 Courtesy Without Papers Pizza/Twitter

Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer was visited by Calgary police and told he was being investigated for protesting a drag queen story hour. 

“Just so you know, they have warrants out for you,” said a Calgary police officer in a Wednesday video. 

Calgary police showed up threatening to issue a warrant for Derek Reimer's arrest. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I guess Calgary City Police support pedophiles and perverts! Calgary city police are corrupt Globalist puppets who can’t be trusted anyways! The drag queen pedophiles and people who support these sick mentally ill pervs should be the ones in jail!

Report Add Reply
Barnardo
Barnardo

Police obviously have nothing better to do than arrest concerned citizens, and protect and serve perves. Maybe the protestors were right: defund!

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

Never fight the corrupt system alone. You will lose.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

He shouldn’t have to!! Where was every other parent in Calgary when this was going on. Who’s more of a disgrace: the CPS or deadbeat Calgarians?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Imagine if the Drag Perverts were disrupting the Pastor's Church Service on a Sunday . . . . what do you think the odds would be that you could get the Police to show up with a Warrant . . . . I suspect close to ZERO.

Are there so few problems in the City today that the Police can devote time to defending Perverts & Pedophiles?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.