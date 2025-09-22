WATCH: Calgary road deaths closing in on last year's toll

Calgary police say a surge in deadly crashes has reached alarming levels, with 29 people killed on city roads last year — the highest total in more than a decade — and another 27 fatalities already recorded in 2025.Officials with the Calgary Police Service and City of Calgary say the trend is unacceptable and are urging drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to do their part to prevent more deaths.“This isn’t just about statistics; these numbers are people,” said Supt. Jodi Gach. “People who will never return home to their families again. The impact of serious-injury and fatal collisions is deeply felt by their loved ones and the community as a whole. Road safety is a shared responsibility.”The city and police have launched a new campaign, Join the Drive to Zero, aimed at showing the ripple effects of a single traffic death. .A three-part video series will be released over the next year, telling the story of a preventable tragedy from multiple perspectives in hopes of changing behaviour behind the wheel.In 2024, police investigated 85 serious-injury or fatal crashes, tying a record set in 2007. Of the 29 deaths last year, 13 involved pedestrians and five involved motorcyclists. Nearly half of the pedestrian deaths occurred at night, while about 24% of all fatal collisions involved unsafe or excessive speed.This year, of the 27 traffic deaths so far, eight victims were pedestrians and six were motorcyclists. Police say about 30% of the crashes involved unsafe or excessive speed.Authorities are reminding Calgarians to slow down, avoid distractions, obey traffic signals and make eye contact at crosswalks to ensure safety. They also encourage pedestrians to use crosswalks, wear reflective clothing at night, and avoid jaywalking.The city’s Safer Mobility Plan, part of the broader Vision Zero initiative, calls for safer road design, lower speeds and more awareness from drivers and pedestrians alike to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes.