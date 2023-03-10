“For having a big biological male, no matter how much makeup you put on your face, in the change room with little girls, is dangerous,” said protest organizer Anna-Josephine Madelaine.
About 200 counter protestors showed up to offer support to sexual minorities. Counter protestors wore pro-sexual minority flags and held signs with messages such as “Drag queens yay! Bigots nay!” and “Be kind for human kind.”
The video starts off with a counter protestor telling Calgary police officers they are “always on the wrong side of history.” A counter protestor gets in the face of the officers, and one pushes her.
Another officer moves forward and pushes a protestor down. A counter protestor goes up to the first officer and starts swearing at him.
“You don’t f*cking touch us like that,” said the counter protestor.
“You f*cking pigs.”
Another counter protestor said this is why the sexual minority community hates police. The counter protestor who swore at police takes off his hat and says the group hates them.
He accuses them of being fascists. Another officer goes behind two others and taps them on the shoulders.
The officers start to walk backwards into the Calgary Municipal Building. An officer closes the door behind them.
“Go inside, you f*cking pigs,” said the counter protestor.
Calgary police could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Ah, the cult of radiant love and tolerance is here to save the day.
