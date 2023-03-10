Drag counterprotestors

Calgary police let protestors into the Calgary Municipal Building, but would not allow sexual minority counterprotestors inside. 

 Courtesy Shane Onyou/Twitter

Calgary police had a Saturday scuffle with sexual minority rights activists at a counter protest held in front of the Calgary Municipal Building. 

“They then proceeded to assault members of the public, like they do best,” said Calgary drag king Shane Onyou in a tweet. 

Gender protest 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

Ah, the cult of radiant love and tolerance is here to save the day.

Report Add Reply

