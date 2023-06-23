featured WATCH: Calgary teen fights with construction worker By Jonathan Bradley Jonathan Bradley Reporter (Alberta) Author twitter Author email Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Youth had a fight with a construction worker in Calgary, and one of them was arrested. Courtesy YYC Clowns Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A group of Calgary teens assaulted a construction worker who was helping out on a development in the Beltline. “F*ck ya,” said one of the youth in a Thursday video. Youth assaulted a construction worker in Calgary, which led to one of them being arrested. Courtesy YYC Clowns/Twitter One youth drops his skateboard and starts throwing punches at a construction worker. He grabs the construction worker and moves him towards the sidewalk, pushing him onto it. The worker attempts to stand up, but the youth pushes him the other way. While he curls up as his opponent throws punches at him, another youth runs up and hits him with a skateboard. “Hey hey hey,” said another youth. Other workers move in and separate the youth with the skateboard. The one who was throwing punches aims towards the worker’s head and kicks him. After the kick, another worker walks up to him and separates them. The worker gets up. The youth later went up to a Calgary Police Service (CPS) cruiser with officers who arrested one of them allegedly not involved in the fight. “You f*cking idiots,” said a youth. “Bye bye.” Mob of teens move closer to the cruiser, and it drives away. They hurl swear words at it. CPS had not responded to a request for comment in time for publication. Tags Youth Assault Construction Workers Skateboard Punches Kicking Calgary Police Service Police Cruiser Taylor Mcnallie Altercation

Jonathan Bradley
Reporter (Alberta) Zak007 Jun 23, 2023 3:07pm This is like on the streets of New York or SF, CA. 3 years of Gondek, OMG. It's hard to imagine, what the City of Calgary will be at the end of her first term. God forbids she goes for more. Jimmycanuk2011 Jun 23, 2023 2:10pm They will get slap on wrist and lots of media followersSad!

Rusty Pipes Jun 23, 2023 2:09pm Pathetic how the assault victims fellow workers did little but the bare minimum to even help their fellow worker from being attacked. What a sickening society of youth downtown Calgary has.

rrrefresh Jun 23, 2023 2:28pm That was my take away as well, what were the other workers thinking just walking around barely reacting?!

AB Sovereignty Jun 23, 2023 2:40pm We don't see how the fight started and that is important.However, in my day if 2 guys wanted to go at it, you let them. Just like what those construction workers did, they let them kick the sh*t out of each other. That's what it's all about and good on them.Now, the little t!t that ran in swinging his skateboard...well, that's a different matter entirely. Those workers should have collectively beat him within an inch of his life. Jumping in as a 3rd man in a fight is bad form and that kid SHOULD have paid for. Eating his next meal through a straw and having both legs snapped would have been fitting. Big10-4 Jun 23, 2023 1:51pm Way to Calgary!! Elect a woke mayor, get woke result! California 2.0 