Youth fight

Youth had a fight with a construction worker in Calgary, and one of them was arrested. 

 Courtesy YYC Clowns

A group of Calgary teens assaulted a construction worker who was helping out on a development in the Beltline. 

“F*ck ya,” said one of the youth in a Thursday video. 

Youth assaulted a construction worker in Calgary, which led to one of them being arrested. 

Zak007
Zak007

This is like on the streets of New York or SF, CA. 3 years of Gondek, OMG. It's hard to imagine, what the City of Calgary will be at the end of her first term. God forbids she goes for more.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

They will get slap on wrist and lots of media followers

Sad!

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Pathetic how the assault victims fellow workers did little but the bare minimum to even help their fellow worker from being attacked. What a sickening society of youth downtown Calgary has.

rrrefresh
rrrefresh

That was my take away as well, what were the other workers thinking just walking around barely reacting?!

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

We don't see how the fight started and that is important.

However, in my day if 2 guys wanted to go at it, you let them. Just like what those construction workers did, they let them kick the sh*t out of each other. That's what it's all about and good on them.

Now, the little t!t that ran in swinging his skateboard...well, that's a different matter entirely. Those workers should have collectively beat him within an inch of his life. Jumping in as a 3rd man in a fight is bad form and that kid SHOULD have paid for. Eating his next meal through a straw and having both legs snapped would have been fitting.

Big10-4
Big10-4

Way to Calgary!! Elect a woke mayor, get woke result! California 2.0

