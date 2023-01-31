featured WATCH: California cops shoot dead double leg amputee trying to get away on his stumps By Dave Naylor Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Author twitter Author email Jan 31, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lowe shooting Courtesy WaFlo998 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police in Huntington Park, Calif., opened fire with a fusillade of bullets and killed a double leg amputee man who was trying to fly on his stumps.A total of eight shots were fired by three officers at Anthony Lowe Jr., 36, after he had apparently stabbed someone. Lowe shooting When the shots where fired, Lowe jumped out of his wheelchair and was trying to get away on his stumps.Officers first Tasered Lowe as he held a large butcher knife in his hand, but it had no effect.As he was trying to flee, officers then opened fire before placing Lowe in handcuffs.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anthony Lowe "The suspect was tased at least twice by Huntington Park Officers, but the deployment of the taser was ineffective," said the LA County Sheriff's Office in a release."The suspect attempted to throw the butcher knife at the officers again, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred."The Thursday incident left the Lowe family demanding answers."They murdered my son, in a wheelchair with no legs. They do need to do something about it,' his mother, Dorothy Lowe, said at a press conference on Sunday. According to the The LA Times, Lowes' family said he had lost his legs in a previous encounter with police in Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Enforcement In The United States The The La Times Anthony Lowe Jr. La County Sheriff's Office Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years. Author twitter Author email Follow Dave Naylor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular FALLEN AND CAN’T GET UP: Finland trans figure skater falls in opening ceremonies Protests launched against naked man in the little girls changing room in Saskatoon pool UPDATED: Fired MRU professor vows to give talk at Lethbridge university despite cancellation KRAYDEN: Freedom Convoy lawyer: “Trudeau should not get secret copy” of Emergencies Act Inquiry report FORSETH: Time to transition Trudeau out of office
