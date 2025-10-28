WATCH: Canadian anthem gets changed to 'our home on native land' at World Series

Canada's national anthem has gotten a makeover.With an altered rendition, done by Toronto native JP Saxe at the Blue Jays World Series game three in Los Angeles yesterday.The anthem was altered from "our home and native land," to "our home on native land."People have some thoughts on the switch....Ryan O'Connor on X reposted the clip with the caption: "Tonight's O Canada singer at the World Series sang 'on' instead of 'and' in the first line of the anthem.""Another upside-down flag moment during the Fall Classic."Jay Buzz 77 on X responded: "Imagine someone in Canada disrespecting their anthem like that. Brutal."Another, The Greasy Walrus of Monte Cristo, wrote: "If our home is 'on native land,' then why should it command true patriot love? It’s not logical.".Back in 2018, the national anthem was changed to be gender neutral, from "in all thy sons command" to ""in all of us command."Saxe was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2020 for his song If the World Was Ending. Saxe had to cancel his tour back in August due to low ticket sales and, as CBC reports, "high cost of life on the road."On Instagram he posted that 2,000 tickets were sold, but this simply wasn't enough to save it.