News

WATCH: Canadian Armed Forces recruitment ad featuring all-white cast sparks debate over DEI policies

A new recruitment advertisement from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) featuring an all-white-male cast is drawing attention online.
A new recruitment advertisement from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) featuring an all-white-male cast is drawing attention online.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Jason Kenney
Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Military
Diversity Equity And Inclusion
Chris Tomlinson
Military Recruitment
DEI agenda
Decline of Canadian Armed Forces
General Jennie Carignan
Liberal Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab
Geoff Russ

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news