WATCH: Canadian Armed Forces recruitment ad featuring all-white cast sparks debate over DEI policies

CALGARY — A new recruitment advertisement from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) featuring an all-white-male cast is drawing attention online.While supporters are praising its tone, critics are questioning the message it's sending after years of the military pushing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies.The advertisement was posted Monday on the CAF’s official account on social media platform X and features dramatic scenes of soldiers conducting high-intensity training and combat maneuvers..“Looks like a cutscene. Feels like a calling,” the CAF’s official account wrote.“This is where strength and determination meet discipline and action. This is the CAF. This is what it looks like when a country shows up.”The clip quickly gained traction online, accumulating more than 400,000 views and directing potential recruits to the military’s recruitment website, forces.ca.Since 2017, the Canadian military has actively promoted a more inclusive image in an effort to attract a broader range of applicants, including women, immigrants and other under-represented groups.The new advertisement therefore had some commentators applauding the shift in tone, while others questioned the timing of using a non-inclusive cast in light of the recent conflict in the Middle East..Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney praised the video on X, saying it was a “great ad” and “looks like the CAF has decided to end the disastrous branding as a Trudeau-era DEI project, and focus on recruiting Canadian patriots who want to be warriors defending our country.”Political commentator Geoff Russ expressed a similar sentiment, saying the ad signals a renewed focus on traditional military recruitment.“A bunch of Canadian dudes being badass? They must be serious about recruitment again,” he wrote.“Alienating and scolding the core military-aged pool was always a foul, backward plan.”However, others weren’t so complimentary and criticized the ad for appearing to recruit the same demographic they accused the CAF of discriminating against.One X user wrote: “Ads with fit white people. That means the Liberals are gearing up to send the fit white people to war.”Journalist Chris Tomlinson also weighed in, simply asking, “Where did all the pride flags go?”.Another commenter suggested the ad was inconsistent with messaging that has previously highlighted concerns about toxic masculinity in military culture.“Didn’t you just spend a decade or more telling Canadians the people depicted in this ‘epic montage of propaganda' were the problem, toxic, racist, misogynists, etc?”The ongoing debate over military recruitment continues to rage on as the CAF is still struggling with long-standing personnel shortages.The CAF has previously said applications for the regular force were up nearly 13% in the 2025-26 fiscal year compared with the previous year, but the military is still scrambling to find personnel to fill positions.In 2025, Ottawa announced it would be committing more than $80 billion in new defence spending over the coming years, and last month, Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab unveiled a new initiative aimed at attracting foreign military members to the armed forces..SLOBODIAN: Canada’s ‘Woke Army’ — foreign recruits, gender politics, and a hollowed-out military force.Canada’s top soldier, General Jenni Carignan, commended the effort, saying it highlights the military’s need to explore new avenues for recruitment.Critics have argued that some hiring campaigns during the time period from 2017 to the present day have explicitly prioritized applicants from designated groups, with job postings stating that preference would be given to visible minorities, women, indigenous candidates and people with disabilities.For some observers, the new advertisement — prominently featuring a single demographic and emphasizing a traditional warrior ethos — appears hypocritical after years of DEI messaging, as one commentator who stated that he was a veteran said on X, “Love how white men are back in your propaganda as soon as war is on the horizon.”