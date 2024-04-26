WATCH: Canadian 'Billboard Chris' blasts Australian government's gender obsession in court

Canadian Chris 'Billboard Chris' Elston appeared before an Australian court Friday to confront what he calls the “greatest child abuse scandal in the history of modern medicine.”The concerned father of two girls told the court, “Our children are being harmed, psychologically and physically” for being told they “were born in the wrong body.”“The body-positive message we should be sending is there is no right way to be a boy or a girl.”“We all knew this five years ago. Except this ideology of being ‘trans’ has captured the entire world. All it means is they defy stereotypes. And in this day and age, it means they have other mental health comorbidities. Half of the children that are going to gender clinics have autism. These are children where many of them have been abused.”“We manipulate parents by telling them they can have a dead daughter or a live son.” “This is a pseudo-religious movement that we have to put a stop to.”Elston, who spent the last two years touring around Canada and the US raising awareness about how gender ideology indoctrination harms children, already had a trip to Australia planned to spread his message down under “before all the recent drama” with the eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant.”He was referring to Grant’s demand that Elston remove a so-called “offensive” Twitter (“X”) post last month, where he said World Health Organization panel expert, trans activist biological female Teddy Cook, who writes public health guidelines, should not be in charge of setting health standards. Twitter (“X”) boss Elon Musk faces an AUS$800,000 (roughly CAD $715,000) fine if the post remains on the platform. Billboard Chris refused to remove the post, though users in the comments section wrote it was already blocked in Australia. ."Individuals like Teddy Cook — a woman who thinks she’s a man and who promotes bestiality, bondage, mutilation and drugs — have no business writing health guidelines for people struggling with various mental health issues,” tweeted Elston in March in response to a Daily Mail article pointing out Cook’s obsession with bondage, bestiality and nudism."We need evidence-based healthcare, not ideologically based harm, which is what ‘trans health’ actually is."“An ordinary, reasonable person would conclude that it is likely that the Material is intended to cause serious harm to the Complainant. This is because the Material misgenders the Complainant and reiterates that this point is deliberate, which is likely intended to invalidate and mock the Complainant's gender identity,” a delegate for the eSafety Commissioner said. “The Material also contains a statement that implicitly equates transgender identity with a psychiatric condition. This statement is deliberately degrading and suggests that all transgender people, and in this case the complainant in particular, have something that is ‘wrong' about their psychology owing to their gender identity.”“An ordinary reasonable person in the position of the Complainant would regard the Material as being offensive. This is because the Material singles out the Complainant to personify the poster's contempt for transgender identity as well as equating transgender identity with a psychiatric condition.”.Elston said he does “not hold that woman in contempt for her transgender identity, because I maintain that gender identities do not exist. We are called males and females, and that’s that. I also feel strongly that radical queer theorists have no business drafting anything to do with medical policy. Queer theory is a great evil that needs to be expunged from our society.”“In all statistical likelihood, this individual hired by the WHO likely has one or more co-existing psychiatric comorbidities and it is my opinion that she should not be writing guidelines for other people with psychiatric comorbidities.”