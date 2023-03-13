Ben Bankas

As Toronto mayor, Ben Bankas will solve poverty by protecting trans rights on U of T's campus.

 Courtesy Ben Bankas/Twitter

Canadian comedian Ben Bankas has joked about how he would make prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson illegal in Toronto if he becomes mayor. 

“That means we are going to be doing weekly book burnings of Jordan Peterson’s 12 rules, and we are also going to be banning him from the city,” said Bankas in a Monday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(6) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Come on guys, he's being sarcastic.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

for that reason alone..you should NOT be mayor

Report Add Reply
BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

It is not Native land....... never was and never will be. Its Gods land. End of story!!!!

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

Another woke idiot running for mayor and will probably get elected and we will wonder why he is doing what he is doing. duh Liberals and wokesters are just total idiots.

Report Add Reply
Onyourbikes
Onyourbikes

Maybe try reading the article again. Slowly this time.

And just in case you still don't get it, he is trolling the woke fools.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍

Report Add Reply

