News

WATCH: Canadian doctors sing the tune of climate change's impact on health at COP30

COP30, Canadian Doctors, Dr. Courtney Howard
COP30, Canadian Doctors, Dr. Courtney HowardPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Climate Change
Michelle Stirling
Friends Of Science
Friends of Science Society
COP30
cop30 emissions
Canadian doctors dancing at COP30
Belém, Brazil
Brazil COP30
Dr. Courtney Howard
Courtney Howard
Canadian physician at COP 30
health and climate change

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news