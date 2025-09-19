News

WATCH: Canadian food prices on the rise

Rising food prices, man shocked
Rising food prices, man shockedPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Inflation
Food Prices
Beef Prices
Tax Break
Unaffordability
Dr. Sylvain Charlebois
The Food Professor
Canadian food prices
Canadian food prices rising
food price inflation
expensive food
Food Professor
feds tax break
inflation in canada
expensive beef prices

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news