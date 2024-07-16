WATCH: Canadian sniper thinks attempted Trump assassination was an ‘inside job’

Dallas Alexander, former Tier 1 Special Forces sniper in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), suspects there’s more to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Trump’s ear was clipped after he was shot at a Republican rally in Butler, PA, on Saturday. One attendee was shot dead, and two others were seriously injured by the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks carried a Republican voting card but whose only political donation was progressive. Alexander, who throughout his 17 years in the military, 14 of them as a sniper responsible for protecting VIPs — including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — has gone public since the weekend’s assassination attempt, pointing to the incongruencies in the official narrative in a video posted to social media. The first tier sniper’s four-man team holds the world record for longest confirmed sniper kill (3.5 kms) in history, after taking out an ISIS fighter in Iraq in 2017. Since his post calling into question whether the shooter “had help” in the attempted assassination, Alexander has appeared on a number of podcasts to elaborate on his statements. Alexander suggested iThomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who opened fire at the former president's rally Saturday night, may have had help from the inside.“I have no doubts in my mind that the shooter had some help from somewhere within an agency, an organization or the government,” he said. "The second I saw that aerial photo of what they said happened — it immediately made no sense to me. You cannot, in broad daylight, get onto a rooftop within, what looked like a couple hundred yards, if that, [of the president]. You can't get in that position with a gun when there's a president speaking.""It cannot be done. Like, you don't even have to be a sniper — it's the most f***ing obvious thing, most obvious place in the whole world.""You could be like a seventh-grader — like, 'What do we have to do for security?' Well, let's look at these rooftops that are almost within zeroing range of a rifle. So something happened, and I'm not pointing fingers at anyone. It's just too obvious that this guy had help getting there.""So whether it's someone turned a blind eye or it was strategically planned, it had to be planned to a certain level, because events like that, security like that, it's not a small thing - and that is an obvious place to be.".Reports from the New York Post allege the gunman was spotted on a nearby rooftop with a clear view of the convention 30 minutes before the first shot went off. Two local Beaver County emergency officers said they had seen a suspicious person on the rooftop about 26 or 28 minutes before the shooting. They took a picture of the rooftop figure, and later identified him as Crooks. The rifle was not clear in the photos, according to local news station WPXI.Further, US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle told ABC News officers were actually stationed inside the building from which the attempted assassination bullets were fired. The director said it was local police, not Secret Service who were “responsible" for securing the building and its perimeter. CBS News reported three local police snipers alleged they saw Crooks attempting to get on the roof. Meanwhile, multiple social media users have pointed to the ladder leaning up outside. People are asking if Crooks brought the ladder himself, and if so, how he could have discreetly carried it, set it up, and climbed up to the roof on it without drawing attention to himself. Others speculate the ladder could have been placed there by someone else, raising the question of, who?. Twitter ("X") boss Elon Musk called for Cheatle's resignation. “Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign," wrote Musk. US Rep. Sen. Josh Hawley said the assassination attempt was “the worst security failure for a president since JFK.”