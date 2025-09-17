WATCH: Canadian students fear consequences of expressing their views in class

A study surveying Canadian university students found right-leaning students are more likely to feel restricted than left-leaning students in expressing their views in class. The study was conducted by the Fraser Institute's Matthew D. Mitchell, Senior Fellow in the Centre for Human Freedom, and Michael Zwaagstra Senior Fellow at the Fraser Institute, who surveyed over 1,200 students eho were currently enrolled or recently graduated. What may be even more surprising (or maybe not), a majority of both left and right-leaning students believe there is a "safe" common view on controversial topics in classes.Mitchell himself discusses further the impact of restricted speech in university classes... .According to the study, the majority of students are left-leaning.When students were asked to describe their political leanings, 55% self-identified as left, 31% as centre, and only 15% as right-leaning. While students claimed their professors advocated a certain political viewpoint, 49% of students said their professors held a left-leaning view, a 25% right leaning, and only a 16% centrist view.One of the most divisive questions— dependent on students' political leanings — was: "Did you experience a classroom environment at university that limited discussion and questions on controversial topics to only one side of the argument?"A total of 42% of right-leaning students answered "yes", while only 29% of left-leaning students answered the same. ."One thing we know, over time there is less viewpoint diversity on campuses," Mitchell said on professors' political leanings. "Professors were less likely to self -identify as left of center versus right of center in the past.""I think we also are seeing some indication that professors are more comfortable viewing their role as pushing and advocating a position rather than necessarily is, 'we're exploring this question as scientists or thinkers rather than, we're trying to change the world.'"Mitchell claims there are formal and informal consequences students are fearful of depending on the question, "If you ask the students, okay, what are the formal consequences you're most worried about from expressing a view?""(A total of) 74 % of right -leaning students said that they were afraid the professor would lower their grade." .A total of "53 % of left of center students had the same concern.""About a third of both left and right that were worried that the professor might not write them a letter of recommendation or that other students would file a complaint."Mitchell says the informal consequences — which depend on the political leanings a student holds — "Among right -of -center students, the most common informal concern or informal consequence of expressing their opinions was that other students would criticize them. ""Whereas among left-of-center students, their most common concern was that the professor wouldn't like them," he states.Pretty interesting, huh? Click here and watch the clip.