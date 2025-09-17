News

WATCH: Canadian students fear consequences of expressing their views in class

Free speech sign
Free speech signPhoto credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Fraser Institute
Canadas Fraser Institute
Matthew D. Mitchell
university students
Canada free speech issue
Canadian students
Canadian university
freedom of speech on university campuses
freedom of speech on college campuses
Canada restricted speech
free speech university
right-leaning students
left-leaning students

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news