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WATCH: Canadian talk show hosts believe Dunkin' Donuts will fail due to a Canadian boycott

Canadian talk show hosts have stated they believe Dunkin' Donuts will fail because many Canadians wish to boycott American products.
Dunkin' Donuts opening in Canada, The Social
Dunkin' Donuts opening in Canada, The SocialChatGPT; The Social screengrab
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Cynthia Loyst
The Social
Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts comeback
Dunkin' Donuts Canada
Canadian talk show
America canada trade
foodtastic
foodtastic dunkin' donuts
Emma Hunter
Canadian-American trade
The social believes dunkin' will fail
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Western Standard
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