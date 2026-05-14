WATCH: Canadian talk show hosts believe Dunkin' Donuts will fail due to a Canadian boycott

One Canadian talk show, The Social, believes when Dunkin' Donuts opens in Canada — it will flop.This prediction, broadcast on CTV Wednesday, comes after Foodtastic, a restaurant operator, announced it would be partnering with Dunkin' Donuts to release hundreds of locations across the country, set to open in late 2026 or early 2027."They're [Canadians] talking about the menu, and the drinks, and how the coffee will be this, and the selection will be this — and I'm like I don't think it matters one iota," stated Canadian actress Emma Hunter while on the show.She suggests since Dunkin' is American — Canadians will avoid the coffee chain. .Dunkin' Donuts comeback!."I think the fact that it is American — we have changed.""I'm looking at the strawberries; I am checking everything.""There's no Bourbon in our [Ontario's] liquor stores — we are fundamentally different, and we consume things differently.""It is a new day, and I just don't see it landing," concluded Hunter. .One of the other hosts of the show presented quite a different view of what she believes will be the outcome of the chain landing in Canada."I think there's a good chance it'll be successful," stated Cynthia Loyst."I think they are going after the 13 to 35 [year old] crowd.""They're targeting 'the beverage drinker' — and I don't know if any of you have been inside a bubble tea place recently or even a Starbucks in an afternoon — it's filled with teenagers, and they're ordering their mocha choca loca whatever things.".Loyst goes onto state Dunkin' has a special secret menu popular on social media, and a special "black card," a rechargeable gift card which according to Business Insider is given to loyal customers by the company as a token of appreciation. "I don't know if those 13 to 35 [year-old] crowd is as loyal as we'd like to think," she concluded.