WATCH: Canadians' face 15% increase on Spotify subscriptions due to Liberals' tax

Deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman tells the House of Commons "no part of Canadian life is safe from the finance minister's radical tax rampage.""In response to new streaming tax from this government, Spotify announced they're raising subscription fees by 15%.""Even the simple things like kicking back and listening to your favourite playlist isn't immune from this greedy government." Heritage Minister Pascale St. Onge: "When it comes to helping our Canadian artists, the Conservatives speak out against it! So I'm not really surprised once again they're in the pockets of these digital giants."Lantsman: "Their hands are in the pockets of average Canadians."