News

WATCH: Canadians' face 15% increase on Spotify subscriptions due to Liberals' tax

Deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman
Deputy Conservative leader Melissa LantsmanParlvu
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Conservatives
Spotify
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St. Onge
Deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman
Canadian artists

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news