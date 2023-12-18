WATCH: Car smashes into Biden motorcade, driver charged with DUI

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are unharmed after a car crashed into an SUV at the rear of their motorcade Sunday night. The driver, 46-year-old James Cooper, was taken into custody and on Monday was charged with driving under the influence and inattentive driving, per CNN. He has since been released and will appear in court at a later date.Police said the incident appeared unintentional and Cooper probably didn't realize it was the president's motorcade parked at the closed-off intersection. The couple was leaving a reception at their campaign headquarters in Wilmington, DE at about 8 p.m. The first lady got into their vehicle while the president was stopped by reporters — one of whom asked him why he thinks he is losing to former president Donald Trump in the polls. Biden waved and retorted “you’ve got the wrong polls,” and turned to leave. Seconds later a sedan with Delaware plates smashed into the parked SUV in his motorcade parked across the street. .The president’s security agents drew their guns, got Biden in his vehicle, and advanced on the scene of the collision. The motorcade departed some minutes later and the couple arrived home at approximately 8:20 p.m.