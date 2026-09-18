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WATCH: Carney adds $7.5 billion onto tariff aid after halting U.S. trade talks

The Prime Minister also promises a one-year federal project review and a tax write-off he says undercuts the U.S.
The additional aid brings the total to $32.5 billion in announced federal support
The additional aid brings the total to $32.5 billion in announced federal support
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