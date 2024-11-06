WATCH: CBC guest compares Trump to Hitler

Diversity advocate Aisha Mills told CBC pundits while covering Tuesday night’s US presidential election that she thinks President Donald Trump is like Hitler.Trump won the 47th presidency against his Democratic opponent opponent Kamala Harris, vice president of the US. .UPDATED: Trump wins US presidential election, Kamala yet to concede; Canadian leaders react.“You’re talking about the propaganda campaign, and the playbook of Trump,” said Mills.“This is not new. This is not surprising. This is directly out of Hitler's playbook. This is out of an autocrat playbook.”“This is a way to — I mean, the things that Trump has done masterfully, frankly — is to get a big part of the population to believe that the game is rigged and to sew distrust in public institutions and the free press.”.Mills according to Harvard Institute of Politics is an American campaign manager who has worked to “build political power for people of color, LGBTQ people and women,” and “most recently, she was a driving force behind 2017's historic ‘Year of the Trans Candidate’ leading the effort that elected more transgender officials across the country than ever before..WATCH: Trudeau admits world became more 'difficult, complicated' since Trump's last presidency