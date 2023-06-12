CBC Kids produced a video explaining to children what 2SLGBTQQIPAA+ stands for and what each identity entails.
“Don’t worry,” said CBC Kids News contributor Saba Vahedyousefi, a Grade 8 student, in a video.
“We’ll break it down for you.”
Vahedyousefi said people might see different versions of this term. She added it “all depends on who is using it and why.”
This is called an initialism. For an initialism, each letter is pronounced separately.
She started off by saying 2S stands for two-spirit. While the definition can vary, two-spirit refers to an indigenous person who has a masculine and feminine spirit.
“2S is often put at the front of the initialism in Turtle Island and across Canada and North America in acknowledging two-spirited folks were the first queer people on this land,” said OK2BME member Erin Huston.
Vahedyousefi said L is for lesbian — a woman attracted to other women. G is gay — a man attracted to other men.
B stands for bisexual — a person attracted to more than one sex or gender. She noted sex and gender are not the same.
Sex refers to the physical characteristics such as body parts of a person. Gender is about how a person feels inside.
T is for transgender — a person whose gender does not match the sex assigned at birth. Q is for queer — an umbrella term for people with different sexual orientations and gender identities.
If people are unsure which label fits them, Vahedyousefi said they can call themselves queer.
The video then goes to University of Saskatchewan history professor Alessio Ponzio saying people are complicated.
Ponzio said they are not black or white.
“This is why queer is very helpful, because it allows us to think about humans and about ourselves as shades of grey,” he said.
While queer is a common word nowadays, she said it used to be a derogatory term. In the 1960s and 1970s, it was used as an insult to people in same-sex relationships.
Huston said the word has been reclaimed. She acknowledged this has involved “taking the language that was used and that was meant to be harmful or hurtful and just taking power over it.”
The contributor went on to say the second Q stands for questioning — a person who has not figured out his or her gender identity or is exploring. I means intersex — a person with a combination of reproductive body parts.
P is for pansexual — a person attracted to anyone regardless of sex or gender. Some times, people use pansexual and bisexual in the same way.
A is for asexual — a person not sexually attracted to anyone. A stands for allies — people who are supportive of sexual minorities.
Since allies do not have to be sexual minorities, she said there is mixed opinions on if allies need to be included.
When allies are put in the initialism, Huston said space is created for people who might not need a space. Ponzio said allies are important because they fight for sexual minorities.
The + indicates there are other terms. Some terms are less common, but they work better for select people.
Huston concluded by saying people do not need to say the full acronym all the time, as any genuine attempt is great.
“If that starts with LGBT, that’s fantastic,” she said.
This ordeal comes after CBC launched Lido TV in September— a show teaching children about social justice ideas.
“Actual segment from a new CBC children's show called ‘LIDO TV,’ in which ‘host Lido Pimienta…tackles themes ranging from feminism and privilege to colonialism,’” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay.
A video Kay attached to shows a giant tomato speaking to Pimienta about colonialism.
