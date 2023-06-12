CBC Kids

CBC gets a child explain to other children the 2SLGBTQQIPAA+ acronym.

 Courtesy CBC Kids

CBC Kids produced a video explaining to children what 2SLGBTQQIPAA+ stands for and what each identity entails. 

“Don’t worry,” said CBC Kids News contributor Saba Vahedyousefi, a Grade 8 student, in a video. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

rianc
rianc

Wow, can the CBC get any lower? They keep pushing more and more garbage at people. Marxists are using this to destroy democracy, but if they succeed, they will then deny everyone, including alphabet people their freedoms.

Barnardo
Barnardo

And the C'b wonders why its ratings are in the toilet. Imagine a network so out of touch, that for most people, NOT watching their content is considered a moral victory.

Left Coast
Left Coast

CBC is vile & corrupt . . . Neo-marxist Propagandists.

No WEF this is NOT Spam . . .

Breaking News:

Julio Rosas, an author who recently testified to House lawmakers about leftist extremism, cites a series of trans extremist incidents, including trans shooter Audrey Hale's bloody rampage in a Christian elementary school in Nashville.

'Trans activists gravitate towards these very far-left groups, because they share their anarcho-communist type ideology,' Rosas told DailyMail.com.

'They view the US as systemically racist, that it's subjugated que er people, and that states passing laws against child mutilations is part of a trans genocide. And they're fighting back.'

He described a radicalized group of trans activists concentrated on the East and West coasts who coordinate via messaging apps to stage rallies, confront rivals and push their ideas into the mainstream.

In May, US cyclist Hannah Arensman revealed she'd quit the sport because she was harassed over her opposition to competing against biological males, including by members of the John Brown Gun Club, a pro-trans antifa group.

Meanwhile, trans women increasingly post online TRANTIFA videos about armed self-defense.

TikTok creator Tara Jay recently shared a menacing video clip with her 2,400 followers about using guns against anyone who dares to 'stop me from going into the women's bathroom.'

'It will be the last mistake you ever make,' she warned in the now-deleted post, in which she urged LGBTQ people to arm themselves.

Likewise, blogger Kayla Denker, a trans woman, posted footage of herself toting a military-style weapon, warning any 'transphobes' who 'come for me.'

Left Coast
Left Coast

TRANTIFA activists use the acronym 'TERF' to disparage their opponents as trans-exclusionary radical feminists. They frequently threaten 'TERFs' with violence on social media and wear 'punch a TERF' t-shirts.

Other shirts sold online say 'trans rights … or else' alongside images of guns.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11995903/The-new-face-extremism-unmasked-Republicans-watching-trantifa.html

