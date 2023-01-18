Catherine Tait

CBC President Catherine Tait is kicking off a cross-country campaign to talk about the broadcaster and what it brings to Canadians. 

“Social media and the volume of information spewing out from so many channels has led to this kind of undermining of our trust in public institutions,” said Tait in a video. 

PersonOne
PersonOne

CBC is damaged beyond repair. For the sake of Canada, we need to disband them and remove their funding, and allow actual journalism to set up trustworthy sources.

Left Coast
Left Coast

I was way ahead of The Donald . . . I have been calling the CBC Fake News since the 80s . . .

Tait is just another Emo . . . who runs with her Feelings . . . incapable of seeing the big picture or the plight of most Canadians today.

Reality is the CBC is way past it's best before date . . . and needs to be abolished, colossal waste of Taxpayer funds.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

She needs to apply for a visitor visa before coming to Alberta.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Canada's Elite, including Canada's political class, see no ethical problems with using taxpayers money to lobby for more taxpayers money.

We can fix that but only outside of Confederation.

.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Burnt that bridge long ago..never trust them for the truth again...

G K
G K

Tait is drinking her own bathwater. What a joke.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

CBC is a Trudeau infected anti truth propaganda terrorist organization

There was far more objectivity and truth in Soviet Pravda than this cesspool of misinformation and propaganda

guest356
guest356

Delusional!

