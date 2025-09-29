WATCH: CBC's 2020 report says 'higher caution' is needed for pregnant women taking Tylenol

Back in October 2020, the CBC reported a high amount of caution is needed when pregnant women use fever and pain medications.This is contrary to their statements made in September, where they released an article about Health Canada debunking President Donald Trump's claims linking autism and the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy."The government department said acetaminophen, the generic name for Tylenol, is a recommended treatment for pain and fever during pregnancy, and should be used as directed by a doctor, at 'the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration,'" read the September report."The government department said acetaminophen, the generic name for Tylenol, is a recommended treatment for pain and fever during pregnancy, and should be used as directed by a doctor, at 'the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration.'" ."It noted untreated fever and pain can pose health risks to a fetus.""'There is no conclusive evidence that using acetaminophen as directed during pregnancy causes autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders,' Health Canada said Wednesday in a posting on its website," the CBC reported. However, in their 2020 article the CBC referenced a medical research paper entitled: "Paracetamol use during pregnancy — a call for precautionary action.""The statement is backed by nearly 100 scientists and doctors from around the world, they insist a higher degree of caution is needed when pregnant people use fever and pain meds that contain acetaminophen, including Tylenol," the report said."The authors don't have any new evidence showing the drugs harm a developing fetus."."But their statement does say: 'A growing body of experimental and epidemiological research suggests that prenatal exposure to paracetamol (otherwise known as acetaminophen) might alter fetal development, which in turn could increase the risks of certain neurodevelopmental, reproductive and urogenital disorders," they read from the study.The CBC added Health Canada told them, "its advice on acetaminophen use is based on 'robust, rigorous assessments of the available scientific evidence.'""The department says that it monitors the use of medications in Canada and notes that Tylenol labels 'already carry clear warnings about safe use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.'".Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.