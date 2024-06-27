News

WATCH: CBC's cartoon tells kids how doctors could 'misgender' a baby

WATCH: CBC's cartoon tells kids how doctors could 'misgender' a baby
WATCH: CBC's cartoon tells kids how doctors could 'misgender' a baby
Loading content, please wait...
Misgendering
CBC Kids YouTube channel
gender at birth
animated video
taxpayer-funded channel
new parents

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news