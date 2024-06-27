WATCH: CBC's cartoon tells kids how doctors could 'misgender' a baby

A video on the CBC Kids YouTube channel urges kids to look beyond a doctor's assignment of gender at birth and focus on "what they feel like on the inside."The animated video opens with a doctor presenting a girl and boy baby to new parents. A little girl named Ruby interrupts the doctor and says, "woah, let's hit the breaks people.""The way your body looks on the outside is only part of the story," she says, going on to explain how "sex" and "gender" are different because gender is "how you feel" and doesn't always match the person's sex. "The body parts you were born with don't always dictate who you are, how you feel or what you like to play with."The video has been live on the taxpayer-funded channel for five years now.