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WATCH: Census worker rages at resident for not completing questionnaire

2026 Census; Screenshot X
2026 Census; Screenshot XWS
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Statistics Canada
Stats Canada
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Census worker
Statistics Canada 2026 Census
Statistics Canada 2026 Census questionnaire
census worker rages a resident
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