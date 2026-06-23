WATCH: Census worker rages at resident for not completing questionnaire

Statistics Canada 2026 Census questionnaires are now passed their due dates for submission, and one worker is particularly agitated by those who did not complete them.In a suburban area in Alberta, the exact location unknown, a census worker representing Statistics Canada inquired why one homeowner did not complete the legally required survey."Is there a reason why not?" asked the worker, who introduced himself as Blake in the ring clip uploaded to X.The resident then responded something inaudible.."Alright well you do realize it's a legal requirement and you will be required to complete it one way or another," explained Blake. This is true — those who do not complete the requirement can face fines from $500 to $1000."I won't do it though," stated the resident."I'll take the fine if it comes to it.".Instead of accepting the resident's answer — the worker added some surprising commentary."Alright, glad you have $1,000 to waste, dumba**," remarked Blake as he quickly turned his back to the resident and walked away from the house."Excuse me?" asked the resident.The homeowner pointed out the exchange was being recorded with Blake responding "I don't care.".Earlier in June, Statistics Canada announced in a press release, "Census enumerators will begin contacting households from which a completed questionnaire has not yet been received.""In addition to phone follow-ups, they will also start going door-to-door in communities across Canada.”They explained the visits were intended to "remind residents to complete the census and to offer assistance.”Reported by the National Post, thousands of enumerators were hired to across the country to conduct these follow-ups..A Statistics Canada spokesperson told the National Post that the census response rate was 98% or higher in both 2021 and 2016.According to Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayer Federation, Statistics Canada will cost $1 billion from taxpayers this year alone, "so taxpayers deserve a full accounting of what this door-knocking costs and what it actually achieves."As for the comments on X, like always, they had something to say in reaction to the clip. "'All right glad you have $1000 to waste dumb a**' the most petulant response from our most professional federal agency, Blake," stated "resist the fxcxing evil," which is an X handle.."Potatowatcher" had a bit of a different viewpoint, stating, "Regardless of the pri**, you still should do it. It's to better YOUR community.""Gov't can only know how to provide services if they have information.""Your local town council won't know, they certainly don't send out census. So, the feds gotta do it even if we hate the Liberals."