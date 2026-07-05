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WATCH: Chilliwack motorcyclist crashes after illegal Highway 1 shoulder pass

A Chilliwack motorcyclist is facing fines, a seven-day vehicle impound and a damaged Harley-Davidson after an illegal pass on the shoulder of Highway 1 ended with a crash into a pickup truck in Vancouver.
A Chilliwack motorcyclist is facing fines, a seven-day vehicle impound and a damaged Harley-Davidson after an illegal pass on the shoulder of Highway 1 ended with a crash into a pickup truck in Vancouver.YouTube screenshot
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Vancouver
Crash
Chilliwack
Motorcycle Accident
Bc Highway Patrol
Motorcycles
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