WATCH: Chilliwack motorcyclist crashes after illegal Highway 1 shoulder pass

CALGARY — A Chilliwack motorcyclist is facing fines, a seven-day vehicle impound and a damaged Harley-Davidson after an illegal pass on the shoulder of Highway 1 ended with a crash into a pickup truck in Vancouver.According to BC Highway Patrol, the collision occurred June 18 at approximately 9:22 a.m. on westbound Highway 1 near East 1st Avenue during heavy traffic conditions..Police said an officer was travelling in traffic when a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle passed on the right shoulder of the highway. After the officer activated emergency lights and siren, a blue pickup truck complied with the law by signalling and moving to the right.The motorcyclist, however, continued travelling along the shoulder and attempted to pass vehicles on the right. Police said the rider struck a road sign before crashing into the rear of the pickup truck.“Passing on the right enrages other motorists, but that’s not the main reason that it’s illegal,” said BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.“The side of the road has rocks, sand, garbage, shredded truck tires and other hazards, and if someone pulls off the road suddenly, you could end up badly hurt or worse.”The 37-year-old Chilliwack man was briefly arrested on suspicion of fleeing police before being released.He was issued a $109 ticket for passing on the right off the roadway under Section 158(2)(b) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act and a $196 ticket for driving without consideration under Section 144(1)(b).Police also impounded the Harley-Davidson for seven days.While the motorcycle sustained significant damage and could not be ridden from the scene, the rider suffered only minor injuries and was able to walk away from the crash.McLaughlin said the incident should serve as a reminder to motorists that passing on the right is both dangerous and illegal.“We’re glad no one was hurt, but too many motorcyclists are passing on the right on Highway #1,” he said.“Consider this a warning to everyone; BC Highway Patrol can and will ticket drivers who pass on the right.”