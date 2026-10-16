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WATCH: Chow and Bradford clash on housing delivery and transit safety in debate

Challenger says mayor’s 65,000-unit target is 2% complete as election race tightens.
The two mayoral candidates clashed Thursday night
The two mayoral candidates clashed Thursday nightTVO
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Ontario
Mayor
Toronto
Debate
Mayor Olivia Chow
Brad Bradford
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