WATCH: Chow and Bradford clash on housing delivery and transit safety in debate

TORONTO — Mayor Olivia Chow and Coun. Brad Bradford clashed Thursday night over housing numbers and transit safety in a debate at the Rotman School of Management.Bradford opened by citing Chow’s plan for 65,000 new units by 2030. He said only 1,500 have been built — 2% of the target — and that the current pace would take 115 years to finish.“We know what works: reducing the delays, making it easier to build, and making sure that we’re doing it faster,” he said.Chow said 15,000 homes are under construction and that approvals are now 80% faster. She pointed to federal support she said cuts $48,000 from the cost of every two- or three-bedroom unit.Bradford replied that the city has rejected 60% of applications. “It’s faster to land on no, but that doesn’t get more housing built,” he said. He argued conditions for private and non-profit builders have worsened and that housing starts are at a 30-year low..The candidates also sparred over a problem building in Bradford’s ward. Chow said she stepped in after tenants reported cockroaches and a leaking roof. Bradford said the city had already issued dozens of orders and secured a large fine years earlier.On transit, Bradford said ridership has fallen under Chow and cited open drug use on streetcars. “When people tell you that transit isn’t safe, they’re not experiencing it on a spreadsheet,” he said. He pledged officers in stations and platform edge doors.Chow said she has increased bus service, sped up subways, frozen fares, and added safety staff. She noted her family long relied on the TTC.In closing, Bradford framed the race as status quo versus change. He said property taxes are up roughly 20% and the municipal land-transfer tax adds about $18,000 to an average home purchase.“The status quo works for her,” he said of Chow. “But it doesn’t work for the folks at home.”