WATCH: Chow declares 'JerkFest' day in Toronto

TORONTO — What a bunch of jerks!Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow joined community leaders and festival organizers at City Hall on Tuesday to proclaim the date as JerkFest Day, marking the 25th anniversary of the Caribbean food and music festival.The proclamation recognized JerkFest's contribution to Toronto's cultural life and its role in celebrating Caribbean heritage through cuisine, music and community events..Video of the ceremony quickly spread online, where the proclamation drew a mix of praise and ridicule. While supporters highlighted the festival's cultural significance and long history in the city, many social media users focused on the word "jerk," making jokes based on its slang association with masturbation.Comments ranged from lighthearted puns to criticism of what some viewed as a frivolous municipal proclamation. Others defended the recognition, noting that JerkFest has been a fixture of Toronto's summer festival season for a quarter century and is named after the traditional Jamaican style of seasoning and cooking meat.During the ceremony, speakers reflected on the festival's growth over the years and its ability to bring together residents from diverse backgrounds. City officials described the event as an example of Toronto's multicultural character.The proclamation does not establish a civic holiday or affect municipal services. Such declarations are commonly issued by municipalities to recognize cultural festivals, charitable organizations and community initiatives.JerkFest, founded in 2001, has become one of Canada's largest celebrations of Caribbean food and culture, attracting thousands of visitors annually.