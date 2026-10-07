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WATCH: Chow defends near-20% tax rise in Toronto debate

Bradford said he would scrap the city’s land-transfer tax and freeze property taxes for a year. Chow said the money went to services.
Brad Bradford faced off against Olivia Chow Tuesday evening
Brad Bradford faced off against Olivia Chow Tuesday eveningCity News
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Olivia Chow
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