WATCH: Chris Carbert breaks down trial, says crime-fraud envelope must be opened

Chris Carbert joined independent Alberta journalist Jason Lavigne’s podcast Thursday night, where he said what he expected next week in court and commented on a potential inquiry into Coutts court proceedings. Lavigne was hosting a podcast with Coutts participant Marco Van Huigenbos and Alberta political commentator MartyUpNorth, when Carbert called Van Huigenbos to check in, as he regularly does. Carbert stayed on the line for about 10 minutes discussing court proceedings and Premier Danielle Smith’s agreement to launch an inquiry after the court processes have been finalized. Carbert has been in remand for 921 days from charges laid February 14, 2022 at the Alberta-Montana border blockade at Coutts, the same day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unlawfully ordered the War Measures Act (Emergencies Act) to crackdown on peaceful COVID-19 mandates protestors. He was charged with conspiracy to kill an RCMP officer, as was Anthony Olienick, who is also being held in remand. The court ruled Carbert and Olienick not guilty on August 2, but Crown prosecutors have since appealed the ruling and demanded a retrial. The court ruled both are guilty on lesser charges, of mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and Olienick for possessing an explosive. Sentencing will be next week. The men confirmed Thursday evening Carbert and Olienick will appear in court August 26, 27, 29, 30. On Monday, the judge will examine how the jury came up with their decision and the Crown and defence lawyers will have an opportunity to add their opinions. Tuesday is the decision on that, said Van Huigenbos. Thursday arguments for sentencing will be heard, and Friday is the sentencing. It is unknown if Justice David Labrenz will issue a decision on Friday, or if he will defer his decision. .Later in Carbert’s appearance on the call, Lavigne mentioned the Coutts boys’ supporters asked Smith about launching an inquiry around “the crime-fraud envelope, the trials themselves, and the Crown prosecutions’ involvement in all that.” The crime-fraud envelope refers to sealed documents that allegedly holds information that could be incriminating to the Crown. Very little information about the envelope has been made public. Smith said she is open to an inquiry after all legal proceedings have been completed,” noted Van Huigenbos. “I think once they find out a little bit more information — if they can ever get that envelope open —- I think most people will be surprised about the things that are happening in our judicial system and inside our federal policing agency,” said Carbert. “I think there needs to be an inquiry, because I don’t want other people to go through this like I did, or Tony did, or the other two guys.”