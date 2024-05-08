WATCH: Chris Cuomo says 'We were given bad information' on Ivermectin during pandemic

A former CNN host says it was "wrong" for clinicians to "play scared" on the benefits of Ivermectin so that he shared "bad information" with the public.Chris Cuomo made his comments on a recent episode of the Patrick Bet-David podcast.."I'll tell you something else that's going to get you a lot of hits. I am taking a what do they call it like a regular dose, trying to build up of Ivermectin. Ivermectin was a boogeyman early on," Cuomo said.When host Patrick Bet-David said the generic drug was forbidden to mention, Cuomo agreed."That was wrong. We were given bad information about ivermectin. The real question is why?" Cuomo said."The entire clinical community knew that Ivermectin couldn't hurt you. They knew it, Patrick. I know that they knew it. How do I know? Because now I'm doing nothing but talking to these clinicians, who at the time, were overwhelmed by COVID, and they weren't saying anything. Not that they were hiding it."Cuomo may soon have answered his own question, given the high degree of sponsorship pharmaceutical companies make for medical journals, broadcast journalism, and even regulatory bodies."It's cheap. It's not owned by anybody. And it's used as an anti microbial, anti viral and all of these different ways. It has been for a long time," Cuomo said."And my doctor, who is now my doctor, was using it during COVID on her family and on patients, and it was working for them. So they were wrong to play scared on that. Didn't know that at the time. Know it now, admit it now, reporting on it now, because I think that's the job."Cuomo even claimed his current detractors were ignorant too."The idea that well, you were a vaccine proponent. Why wouldn't I have been a vaccine proponent? Now, there are questions," Cuomo said."'Oh, no, but I knew at the time.' No, you didn't. What you knew was that there were people telling you to be resistant to what the government was telling you to do."A Health Canada webpage still insists Ivermectin is risky and useless for COVID, if veterinary ivermectin is used."Health Canada is reminding Canadians not to use Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. Canadian poison centres have seen an increase in reports concerning ivermectin over the summer," the page warned in an update made October 19, 2021."There is no evidence that ivermectin works to prevent or treat COVID-19, and it is not authorized for this use. To date, Health Canada has not received any drug submission or applications for clinical trials for ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19."The department said many reports of poisoning after human use of horse Ivermectin had been reported in the U.S., partly because the dose is more highly concentrated."Health Canada is advising Canadians not to use either the veterinary or human drug versions of Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. There is no evidence that ivermectin in either formulation is safe or effective when used for those purposes. The human version of ivermectin is authorized for sale in Canada only for the treatment of parasitic worm infections in people," the agency said."The veterinary version of Ivermectin, especially at high doses, can be dangerous for humans and may cause serious health problems such as vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, seizures, coma and even death."On the final day of testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 in 2023, Alberta doctor Daniel Nagase said he used ivermectin to save lives at the cost of his job.Read more: Dr. Nagase tells NCI of “cancel culture” in Alberta and BC physicians collegesOn September 11, 2021, Nagase treated three elderly, critically-ill patients with COVID-19 pneumonia. He said he was “doing everything possible for my patients, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine vitamin D, zinc, and I gave them standard therapy for viral pneumonia … Less than 18 hours after receiving ivermectin, these patients made remarkable clinical turnarounds.”The next day, Nagase lost his emergency privileges for the rest of 2021 and would not have any shifts in 2022. Alberta's physician college placed a restriction that Nagase could no longer treat patients with COVID-19. B.C. also suspended Nagase "allegedly for the reason that I was out of the province for too long.”Nagasse said the college later pursued discipline against him “because I had made a speech on December 9 2021, warning about the dangers of mRNA injection, and the safety of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19 illnesses."