WATCH: Commanders VP fired after telling undercover journalist NFL’s DEI agenda is fake, league is 'homophobic,' fans are 'mouth-breathers'

Rael Enteen, VP of Content for the Washington Commanders (formerly the Redskins), has been fired for the shocking remarks he made to an undercover journalist about the NFL, the players and the fans. The team suspended Enteen on Wednesday upon the release of the video to social media, and by Thursday he was outright fired.Enteen, who met the female journalist on Hinge and thought he was on a date, told her the NFL may appear to be inclusive, but it's all an act to rake in cash. He also revealed on hidden camera the league in reality is extremely "homophobic" and said players are "dumb as hell" and fans as "violent," "alcoholic" "mouthbreathers." "The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization," a team spokesperson told Fox News in a statement on Wednesday. "We have suspended the employee pending an internal investigation and will reserve further comment at this time."On Thursday, the spokesperson confirmed to USA Today Enteen was fired.Enteen in the video said the NFL does not push social justice initiatives because they care, but to support its "bottom line." "It's not done out of a goodness-of-the-heart morality, it's done because George Floyd changed the game. The social justice efforts are performance for the sake of public perception and not because they actually want to push progress," to told the undercover reporter from O'Keefe Media Group."I think it's to make as much money as possible. I think the NFL cares about the bottom line, like any corporation, above all else. They can faux-prioritize DEI for the sake of good publicity."He said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is a "50 million dollar puppet" controlled by the team owners, and accused Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who Enteen said "really runs the NFL," of extreme bigotry. "I think he hates gay people and black people," he claimed. .Enteen said essentially the whole Washington team is homophobic and stupid, attributing some of that to head injuries that lead to conspiracy theories. "Over 50% of our roster is either white religious and (from their perspective) God says f*** the gays … another big chunk is very low-income African American that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic," said Enteen, adding those who we wouldn't say are "necessarily homophobic" still wouldn't want anyone to know if they ever attended a Pride parade. The players are on a "spectrum" ranging from "dumb as hell to very smart," said Enteen."Some start smart and they get hit in the head so much that they don't stay smart. I hate to say it, (players) who get their head knocked around a bunch of times, they're more susceptible to conspiracy theories."The VP's assessment of the fans or his work, which he said was "state media," is not any more positive. "Most of the NFL fans I would say, are high school-educated alcoholics," he said, adding "there's fights in the stands all the time." "I would just say (they're) mouth-breathers."Enteen, whose creative team of 20 is responsible for all Commanders team content from "memes on TikTok" to "hour-long documentaries," likened his work to "state media" the way he has to lie to fans. "My job is to sell hope (tickets) to the fans. And there's not much hope to sell, I have to dig deep to find it.""We have pipes leaking sewage on our fans in the middle of the game. And I have to put out a social media post saying, 'It wasn't sewage water' — that is state media."The NFL season kicks off Thursday night.