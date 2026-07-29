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WATCH: Community garden hit by repeated vegetable thefts in Bowmanville

Man jumped fence five times in five weeks, taking garlic and onions meant for families and food banks
On the left: original image of the thief, on the right: AI enhanced
On the left: original image of the thief, on the right: AI enhancedAwareBears on X
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Ontario
Public Safety
Theft
Bowmanville
Durham Region
Community Garden
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