WATCH: Community garden hit by repeated vegetable thefts in Bowmanville

TORONTO — A community allotment garden in Bowmanville is appealing for help identifying a man who has repeatedly jumped its fence to steal produce grown by local gardeners.Liberty Allotment Gardens said in a social media post that the individual has entered the fenced site five times in the past five weeks, each time taking food cultivated by members. The group reported the theft of more than 150 heads of garlic and 100 onions.“People who garden here work hard to grow and maintain their gardens,” the post stated. “To have him feel it’s OK to just come and steal our food is complete disregard for this community.”A police report has been filed with Durham Regional Police Service. The gardens warned that any further return will result in charges of trespassing and theft.