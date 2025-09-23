WATCH: Concordia's student handbook on protesting

Concordia University's new 2025/26 student handbook is a how-to guide for student protesting.The handbook says it was written "by students, for students."On Instagram, Anastasia Zorchinsky posted about the book, saying that "it assumes everyone is working against you."She showed one page in the book that states, "Remnants of torn-down stickers, cameras inside new washrooms, reduced shuttle bus times, and an abundance of over-friendly security have become the new norm on Concordia's campus.""With high levels of student repression, an internal rise in fascism, and sharp austerity measures on campus these past few years have fuelled a strong culture of militant mobilization on Concordia's campus. .Zorchinsky stated the book "teaches you how to strike and convince everybody else around you to strike.""It also teaches you how to disrupt classes and that blockading buildings is okay and a good thing to do.""Lastly, it tells you if you get caught doing illegal things, this is how you should act.""It encourages students to hide their faces and calls it solidarity with protesters."The section she's referencing states, "We know that Concordia is surveilling student activists through an expensive camera system and many on-the-ground security guards.""Be mindful of your identity, mask up, and take precautions," the book warns.."Page after page, the book is filled with protesters, calling for uprisings." "This isn't education — this is indoctrination," Zorchinsky concludes.She also says she's a councillor on the student union — and she did not get a say in the book's contents. In response, Zorchinsky has announced she will be sending a letter to Concordia's administration calling for the revocation of the handbook.