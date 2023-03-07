The video starts off with Hepfner saying she “finds it interesting the Conservative party has become such a champion for big tech companies.”
A countdown timer on her confusion starts to go down.
“I’m wondering if the member opposite thinks, since he brought it up, it’s not related to this legislation, but if he thinks it’s OK that Google blocked access to news to hundreds of thousands of Canadians in order to strongarm the government,” said Hepfner.
“Does he think Google is a paragon of virtue that will on its own protect Canadians’ privacy rights?”
A person comes up on the side and looks around confused as the video moves to Redekopp’s response. A graphic pops up saying “Have no fear, Brad will make it clear.”
Redekopp said Bill C-18 will affect consumers and the companies providing content.
“It’s just an example of the government being completely oblivious to the real implications of what they are proposing with their legislation,” he said.
Google blocked some Canadian users from viewing news as a test to C-18 on February 22.
It said it will temporarily limit access to news for under 4% of its Canadian users while it assesses possible responses to the bill. The change applies to its search engine and Discover feature on Android devices which carry news and sports stories.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
