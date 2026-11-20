CALGARY — One Conservative MP who voted to pass the Liberals' MAiD bill — which would allow advance requests for euthanasia — is speaking out on why he believes the bill is a step for safeguarding MAiD.MP Roman Baber stated, prior to the second reading vote on Bill C-41, or the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) Safeguards Act, which occurred Tuesday, that the bill protected the most vulnerable since it blocked those whose sole underlying condition is mental illness from receiving euthanasia."We have a mental health epidemic in our country — the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) estimates that 20% of Canadians are suffering from mental illness," stated Baber."That is significantly higher than the global average," pointed out Baber.."That puts us in the top tier of countries experiencing mental illness," Baber stated, suggesting a large population would be at risk of receiving euthanasia.He continued that "26% of Canadians age 16 to 21 report to be suffering from poor mental health."He attributed these high mental health numbers among Canadians partly to the isolation people experienced during the pandemic, suggesting it had lasting effects, that sparked a "mental health epidemic.""The Liberals wanted to expand MAiD for people suffering from mental illness," continued Baber..He argues Bill C-41 protects against this, with the Liberals outlawing euthanasia for those whose sole condition is mental illness.However, he argues there isn't enough support for those with mental illness, which could be why some are resorting to MAiD."In my province of Ontario, patients can wait for more than two years to get an appointment with a psychiatrist," stated Baber.According to a study from the Fraser Institute, in 2024 the average wait time to see any medical professional in Canada was seven months. ."But they [patients whose sole underlying condition is mental illness] can get Track 2 MAiD in as little as 90 days," stated Baber."And in some cases, in Track 1 MAiD, no wait time at all."He even referred to Canadian veterans who were offered MAiD when all they wanted was their veterans' benefits to access mental health supports."We have a MAiD factory in this country, but not as an act of compassion as it was meant to be, but as a standard operating procedure that is not healthcare and not compassion.".'HELP OFFERED IS DEATH': Class action lawsuit coming against feds over MAiD offers to veterans."We have a crisis in mental health and addiction — and just imagine the result of this crisis perpetuating itself and extending onto MAiD.""We need to rethink the entire MAiD regime."Later, he went on to state that Canada should invest more in "mental health treatment and support" and also in "more doctors, in more nurses, and in more hospital beds."Not everyone agreed with Baber's decision to vote yes on the bill..Amanda Achtman, a prominent anti-MAiD advocate, reacted on X by stating Baber, unfortunately, is sending the message "that the lives of people who cannot speak, have cognitive impairments, or exhibit certain behaviours are less worthwhile.""This devaluing of human life is what makes our country into the 'MAID factory' you decry."The bill would also allow MAiD practitioners to administer euthanasia when a person can no longer consent (in cases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, etc), so long as the person made an advance request.Those who said yes to the bill made up a majority — 225 of 314 MPs — including all the Liberals present, 37 Conservatives, 19 Bloc Quebecois, four NDP and one Green MP..Majority of MPs pass second reading of MAiD advance requests bill.A minority of members voted no — 89, all Conservative.This comes after the Liberals voted on Monday to curtail the time dedicated to the second reading following a time allocation decision.The time allocation vote pushed the second reading vote to be called on Tuesday, now putting the bill in the committee stage.