WATCH: Conservative MP says Trudeau doesn't understand his own policies 'tax Canadians into poverty'

Liberal Government House leader Karina Gould claims Canadians need to rely even more on government programs for survival, while Conservatives point out the troubling rise in reliance on food banks across the country. It's the government's responsibility to "provide supports to them," she said during Question Period Monday, listing programs like childcare and dental care. "That's right," interjected Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland multiple times while Gould was speaking. Gould then accused Conservatives of wanting to cut those program and "balance the books on the backs of Canadians.""Canadians won't stand for that gaslighting," retorted Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri."In the last five years, food bank usage has doubled, it is the highest in history." "People who used to volunteer at the food bank, are now lining up to use it. Food banks are running out of food in Canada.""This prime minister doesn't seem to understand the human consequences of his policies, that when you tax the farmers who grows the food, the trucker who ships the food, you end up taxing the Canadian who has to buy the food into poverty."