WATCH: Conservatives continue to lambast Boissonnault

It was Tory MP Andrew Scheer's turn to zero in on Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault's string of scandals during Question Period Tuesday. Scheer listed Boissonnault's rampant corruption, including the recent revelation the minister's company shares a mailing address with an international cocaine trafficking operation that has been busted twice, as well as caught faking indigenous identity and lying about his involvement wit the company, which, as Sheer points out, is being investigated for nine counts of fraud. "In a normal government, any one of those scandals would be cause for dismissal. Why in this wacko Liberal government, does this man still sit in cabinet?" demanded Scheer. "I don't know that person, I've never met that person," insisted Boissonnault.Sheer was then scolded by House Speaker Greg Fergus for using the word "wacko."