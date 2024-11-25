News

WATCH: Conservatives shame Trudeau for 'dancing the night away' amid Montreal riots

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lanstman
Conservative deputy leader Melissa LanstmanParlVu
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Taylor Swift
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Question Period
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lanstman
antisemitic riots in Montreal
fomenting hate

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news